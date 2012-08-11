What an unfortunate way to end this year, by having this very morally-upstanding website flagged by Google Safe Browsing as a malware threat today... Well, rest assured, it's not! For a short time today, there was indeed a suspicious ad being served by one of the ad networks. But all ads from that network have been promptly disabled, until this issue will be sorted out. So Animekon is most definitely clean of malware, and now I'm just waiting for Google to process the request to return Animekon to its former safe-browsing glory.All good with Google Safe Browsing again.In the meantime, I wish you all a Happy New Year and all the best, the yummiest and the fluffiest in 2013! And I promise that I will return to posting more frequent updates... at some point! But now, if you'll pardon me, I see some bottles of wine in need of urgent attention...