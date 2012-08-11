Animekon
A flat chest is fine, too!
Animekon loli
Advertise here
News, Trailers & Episodes feedRSS
  |  Episodes
Kotonoha no Niwa Trailer
Henneko Trailer #2
Henneko Trailer
Magical Suite Prism Nana Trailer #5
Magical Suite Prism Nana Trailer #4
Magical Suite Prism Nana Trailer #3
Magical Suite Prism Nana Trailer #2
Hellsing OVA 10 Trailer #2
Library War Live-Action Movie Trailer
Date A Live Trailer (updated)
Slot games are the most popular of all casino games. There are several reasons for their popularity. Slot games nowadays feature improved graphics, great sounds and more interactive gameplay, compared to older, more classic games. Some slots feature quite hefty prizes and jackpots, a lot bigger than the ones you could win by playing other games.
Modern slots are almost always themed. And the best thing is that is possible to base a game on almost every theme that you can imagine. It can be a myth, a historical character, a sport, movie, TV series, literally anything. Operators often offer bonuses and other promotions and players can sometimes win even up to 250 free spins.

Anime Is Popular All Over the World

Anime and manga are integral part of Japanese culture and art. In the second part of the XX century, anime became one of Japan’s most successful ‘exports’. In time, anime comics became extremely popular all over the world. Estimates show that the anime market in the United States alone was worth over $4.3 billion in 2007, and now it is even bigger.
Therefore it is hardly surprising that the anime theme is a common slot theme. Game developers and casinos quickly grasped the appeal of anime and started developing and offering anime themed slots. We present you some of the most popular anime slots.

Koi Princess

• Developed by NetEnt;
• 5 reels, 20 pay-lines;
• 5,000 coin jackpot;
• Multiple bonus features.

Koi Princess is probably the most popular anime themed slot game. Produced by NetEnt, it is particularly popular for its bonus features. It also comes with a traditional Japanese soundtrack. There are four random features. Free spins and multiplier bonus features are also included. The game is part of the NetEnt Touch range, which means that it is available on mobile devices.



Miyuki & Friends

• Graphics inspired by the work of Hayao Miyazaki;
• 5 reels, 40 pay-lines;
• Playable with just 0.01 coins;
• Free spins, multiplier and super stacks feature.

In this game the player takes the role of a random girl called Miyuki (a very popular Japanese name) who embarks on a journey through the forest with her friends. The aeroplane symbol activates free spins, whereas the game logo is the wild symbol. The players can choose how many pay-lines they want to activate.

Champion of Champions

• Design based on 90s arcade fighting games;
• 5 reels and 20 pay-lines;
• Free spins, Champions bonus game and Dragon feature;
• Starts with a thrilling animated short scene.

If you liked Street Fighter and similar arcade games, you will definitely love Champion of Champions. In this game, you will see four fighting champions – Sammy Bryant, Braco, Hunter Lee and Knight who appear on the reels in an attempt to defeat the evil boss Yoshinubo. The Champions bonus feature is the most enticing aspect of the game. Here the player can choose one of the characters and engage in a fight. There are four rounds in this mini game.

Evangelion

• 5-reel game with a 94.40% RTP;
• Based on the popular Japanese series Neon Genesis Evangelion;
• No standard pay-lines, symbols arranged left to right result in a win;
• Up to 20 free spins.

Even though it was developed more than 3 years ago, this game is still played throughout a range of online casinos. The main characters of the popular series appear as symbols, in addition to standard card symbols. The maximum jackpot is 1,250 times the wager. The number of free spins depends on the number of scatter symbols that appear on the reels with 5 scatter symbols equalling 20 free spins. There’s also a special Penguin bonus.

Nine-Tailed Ninja

• Inspired by 1980s movie heroes;
• 5 reels and 20 pay-lines;
• Great sound effects;
• Additional risk game.

Set in a mountainous background with lots of dragon statues and other Japanese symbols, this game is the perfect choice for Ninja aficionados. Whenever you see at least 3 Ninja symbols on the reels, you enter the bonus game. In the risk game, you need to pick a card higher than the dealer’s card. In this game players can multiply their winnings up to 10 times. This game is available at a range of Bitcoin casinos.



Miyuki & Friends

• Graphics inspired by the work of Hayao Miyazaki;
• 5 reels, 40 pay-lines;
• Playable with just 0.01 coins;
• Free spins, multiplier and super stacks feature.

In this game the player takes the role of a random girl called Miyuki (a very popular Japanese name) who embarks on a journey through the forest with her friends. The aeroplane symbol activates free spins, whereas the game logo is the wild symbol. The players can choose how many pay-lines they want to activate.

Champion of Champions

• Design based on 90s arcade fighting games;
• 5 reels and 20 pay-lines;
• Free spins, Champions bonus game and Dragon feature;
• Starts with a thrilling animated short scene.

If you liked Street Fighter and similar arcade games, you will definitely love Champion of Champions. In this game, you will see four fighting champions – Sammy Bryant, Braco, Hunter Lee and Knight who appear on the reels in an attempt to defeat the evil boss Yoshinubo. The Champions bonus feature is the most enticing aspect of the game. Here the player can choose one of the characters and engage in a fight. There are four rounds in this mini game.
What an unfortunate way to end this year, by having this very morally-upstanding website flagged by Google Safe Browsing as a malware threat today... Well, rest assured, it's not! For a short time today, there was indeed a suspicious ad being served by one of the ad networks. But all ads from that network have been promptly disabled, until this issue will be sorted out. So Animekon is most definitely clean of malware, and now I'm just waiting for Google to process the request to return Animekon to its former safe-browsing glory.

Update: All good with Google Safe Browsing again.

Happy New Year 2013!

In the meantime, I wish you all a Happy New Year and all the best, the yummiest and the fluffiest in 2013! And I promise that I will return to posting more frequent updates... at some point! But now, if you'll pardon me, I see some bottles of wine in need of urgent attention...
For the past few days, the official website of the Nyarko-san TV anime series has been running a countdown, which reached zero today. And so, an (unsurprising) announcement was made: that the series will continue with a second season - for now we'll simply call it Haiyore! Nyaruko-san 2, or Nyarko-san: Another Crawling Chaos 2. No release date yet, but the cast and staff from studio Xebec will presumably return for the new season (in 2013?).

Haiyore! Nyaruko-san 2

Like the earlier adaptations from 2010, this latest anime series is based on the "high-tension, chaotic comedy" light novels Haiyoru! Nyaruko-san, (...)

>  Continue reading 'Haiyore! Nyaruko-san 2nd TV Anime Announced'...
The 12th volume of Wakoh Honna's ecchi hentai manga Nozoki Ana is releasing tomorrow in Japan, bringing with it the announcement of an anime adaptation of some sorts - OVA or TV series, it remains to be seen. The manga - also known as No-Zo-Ki-A-Na, or A Peephole - has been running on the Moba Man website since 2009.

Nozoki Ana gallery

Poking the above picture will take you to the local Nozoki Ana gallery with the manga's covers to date. And Wikipedia's entry for the manga reveals a risqué story full of pantsu, peeping and - naturally - peepholes. (...)

>  Continue reading 'Nozoki Ana Ecchi Manga Gets Anime'...
Two anime adaptations of Hikaru Nakamura's comedy manga Saint Young Men (Saint Oniisan) are being announced at the same time by Kodansha's Morning magazine and manga imprint. The first one will be a Saint Young Men OVA, to be released this December 3 as a DVD bundle with the manga's special edition 8th volume. Following this, there will also be a Saint Young Men anime film, created by studio A-1 Pictures.

Saint Young Men wallpaper

In the original story, Buddha, the spiritually awakened, and Jesus, son of God share a low-rent apartment in modern Tokyo, taking a secret vacation to the mortal plane. (...)

>  Continue reading 'Saint Young Men Manga Gets OVA And Movie'...
The next anime adaptation in studio Shaft's series based on NisiOisin's "Monogatari" novels, namely Nekomonogatari (Black), has been revealed to be a TV anime series. The announcement comes from the cover of the Tsukimonogatari novel (the 13th volume in the "Mongatari" series), which goes on sale this week in Japan.

Nekomonogatari wallpaper

The Nekomonogatari (Black) anime will be previewed in a premiere screening event in Tokyo, on December 29, "before the TV broadcast" - which is thus being hinted (...)

>  Continue reading 'Nekomonogatari (Black) TV Anime Announced'...
With today's release of the Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai Add-on Disc OVA in Japan on Blu-ray and DVD, we are given a look at the key visual for the TV anime's second season - Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai Dai 2-ki (or simply Haganai 2) - which will be airing from January 2013. The first trailer for this upcoming anime was already previewed last month, but in case you missed it, now's your chance!

Haganai 2 key visual

The second season of Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai continues this TV anime series created by studio AIC Build (Oreimo), based on a romantic school comedy (...)

>  Continue reading 'Haganai OVA 2 Released, TV Season 2 Key Visual'...
Next week's final episode of the ongoing TV anime series Kono Naka ni Hitori, Imouto ga Iru! (Nakaimo: My Little Sister is Among Them!) will be continued, in some sense, wtih an "unaired episode 13" OVA titled "Ani, Imouto, Koibito" ("Big Brother, Little Sister, Lover"). According to AmiAmi's online shop listing, the OVA's release in Japan is set for March 27, 2013, on a Blu-ray that will include various other goodies.

Kono Naka ni Hitori, Imouto ga Iru!

The unaired episode will feature all of the heroines from the TV series, which was created by Studio Gokumi, based on a light novel series written by Hajime Taguchi and illustrated by CUTEG.
This year's otome visual novel game Brothers Conflict is getting a fittingly girlie TV anime series, accoring to a cover note from the latest issue of Sylph magazine (via MAL). There are no details about the anime adaptation, for the time being. The game was developed by Idea Factory for the PSP, based on an illustrated novel series, and its official website should give you a feel for what to expect from the anime.

Brothers Conflict

The game's story follows Ema, a girl whose mother remarried and so she moved into the Asahina Family House, ending up with 11 "brothers". (...)

>  Continue reading 'Brothers Conflict Otome Game Gets TV Anime'...
Ohayo~! Today marks the start of the 2012 Tokyo Game Show (TGS), yaaay! Ironically enough, however, this here piece of news is ever so slightly related to the gaming industry... So word is that trading card games producer Bushiroad has announced the third anime season of Cardfight!! Vanguard at the event.

Cardfight!! Vanguard

And... that's about it. More details were promised for a press release to be held on December 5. Although, with the ongoing second season (...)

>  Continue reading 'Cardfight!! Vanguard Gets 3rd Anime, 3DS Game'...
The latest anime to join the October 2012 line-up is a TV series called Haitai Nanafa. According to its official website, this moe-full of an anime will start airing on October 6. Its main character appears to be an energetic middle school girl named Nanafa Kyan, who lives in Okinawa with her two sisters and their grandmother.

Haitai Nanafa

For the complete story synopsis, let's turn over to ANN's report. (...)

>  Continue reading 'Haitai Nanafa TV Anime Announced For October'...
The first episode of Code Geass: Akito the Exiled premiered in select Japanese theaters one week ago, and its home video release should follow later this month, on August 26. So, given that the vast majority of (Western) fans have yet to see it, the following screenshots from the OVA's second episode - freshly posted on the official website - might not make a whole lot of sense... yet.

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled

To get a feel for the OVA's spin-off story, you can watch its first 10 minutes locally. Once again created by studio Sunrise, this latest Code Geass anime is set (...)

>  Continue reading 'Code Geass: Akito the Exiled Episode 2 Screenshots'...
Advertise here
Advertise here

Copyright © Animekon 2006-2017