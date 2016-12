© Crunchyroll Inc.

Saori risks her life to find Pallas's hiding place. Koga and his friends go to Pallasvelda, where the Pallasites have their base. They are stopped at a bridge by the Class 3 Pallasite Cyllene. He tries to destroy the bridge, but Haruto appears and saves them. But Subaru recklessly rungs back and is knocked into the chasm below. Subaru is saved by Haruto, but Cyllene and another shadow attack!