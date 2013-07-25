© Crunchyroll Inc.

The TV anime series Saint Seiya Omega, created by Toei Animation, marks the first new television anime adaptation in this mythical fantasy franchise, since the airing of the original series between 1986-1989. Saint Seiya Omega embarks fans on an original action-adventure story, not based on Masaki Kurumada's mythical fantasy manga, instead featuring an all-new generation of characters led by the protagonist Kouga - a 13 year-old bronze saint, who was raised by the goddess Athena. He admires the legendary gold saint Seiya and fights against the evil Mars, who tries to rule the world by abducting Athena. (based on MAL synopsis)