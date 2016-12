© Crunchyroll Inc.

The battle between the Saints and Pallasites continues in Pallasvelda. Many Steel Saints are there as well. Two of these Steel Saints, Kerry and Ema, are saved from near-certain death by Soma and Subaru. But this makes Ema question why she's there at all. As she wonders if the Steel Saints aren't just slowing the others down, Loge and his Pallasite Bees appear!