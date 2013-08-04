© Crunchyroll Inc.

The TV anime series Furusato Saisei Nippon no Mukashibanashi (Folktales from Japan) is created by studio Tomason, as a collection of Japanese folklore stories. Each episode tells different folklore, myth, legend, and festival origin stories from across Japan. The story of the first episode, which comes from Japan's Tohoku region, revolves around an elderly couple who receive a mysterious dog who brings them good fortune. The couple's neighbors then become jealous and kidnap the dog.