The 2011 TV anime series Hunter x Hunter is created by studio Madhouse, based on Yoshihiro Togashi's fantasy manga, as a remake of the original series that retells the manga's story from the beginning (pretty much ignoring all previous OVA adaptations and the 1999 TV series). In the fantastic universe of Hunter x Hunter, Hunters are exceptionally skilled individuals who specialize in seeking out fearsome, exotic creatures, hidden treasures, secret enclaves, unexplored lands, and other incredible individuals. To be a Hunter, one requires a license, and fewer than one in a hundred thousand examination that is a series of brutal tests of will, skills, wits, survival instincts and teamwork. Hunter x Hunter follows the trials and tribulations of Gon, the 12-year-old son of Ging Freecss who disappeared 12 years ago and is today a legendary Hunter. Despite his aunt's protests, Gon is determined to follow in Ging's footsteps to try to understand why his father chose to become a Hunter over raising him. Gon hopes that he will one day find his father and be recognized as a great Hunter in his own right.