Sorry for the prolonged radio silence around here, and... yeah, let's just get straight back to loli business. So ANN has just relayed an announcement
made in the September issue of the Manga Time Kirara magazine, revealing an upcoming Yuyushiki
TV anime adaptation. The series will be based on a four-panel manga by Komata Mikami, about the school life of three girls in the data processing club: Yuzuko, Yukari and Yui.
No production or release details for now, just a tiny local Yuyushiki gallery
, if the above image piqued your interest.