The Fall 2012 anime season
is starting to shape up nicely, with the addition of a newly announced
TV anime series based on the Teekyuu!
manga - a gag comedy series about a girls' tennis team, created by Roots and Piyo. The bearer of this good news is the wraparound jacket of the manga's first volume
(releasing in Japan this week), pinpointing the anime's premiere for October 7.
Publisher Earth Star Entertainment has already proclaimed the Teekyuu! anime to be the fastest TV anime adaptation ever. Their Comic Earth Star magazine began serializing the manga five months ago, so... mmmyeah, that's pretty fast indeed.