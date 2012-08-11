addy wrote on Sep 30, 2012 at 20:27 i really like it. its new, its fresh and genious i really like it. its new, its fresh and genious deck052 wrote on Oct 2, 2012 at 07:49 When is the second episode coming out??!?!?! When is the second episode coming out??!?!?! Stokky wrote on Oct 3, 2012 at 09:12 In Spring 2013 - you can watch the release dates on the anime's page for updates

www.animekon.com/anime-881-Code-Geass-Akito-the-Exiled.html In Spring 2013 - you can watch the release dates on the anime's page for updates