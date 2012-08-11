The first episode of Code Geass: Akito the Exiled premiered in select Japanese theaters one week ago, and its home video release should follow later this month, on August 26. So, given that the vast majority of (Western) fans have yet to see it, the following screenshots from the OVA's second episode - freshly posted on the official website - might not make a whole lot of sense... yet.
To get a feel for the OVA's spin-off story, you can watch its first 10 minutes locally. Once again created by studio Sunrise, this latest Code Geass anime is set in a.t.b.2017, on the European warfront. A Knightmare unit made of boys and girls from Area 11 (formerly Japan) are thrown into a military operation with a 5% chance of survival. They must rescue an allied unit left behind on the European warfront.
Once complete - hopefully before the end of 2013 - Code Geass: Akito the Exiled will have a total of four episodes.