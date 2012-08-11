Animekon
The first episode of Code Geass: Akito the Exiled premiered in select Japanese theaters one week ago, and its home video release should follow later this month, on August 26. So, given that the vast majority of (Western) fans have yet to see it, the following screenshots from the OVA's second episode - freshly posted on the official website - might not make a whole lot of sense... yet.

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled

To get a feel for the OVA's spin-off story, you can watch its first 10 minutes locally. Once again created by studio Sunrise, this latest Code Geass anime is set in a.t.b.2017, on the European warfront. A Knightmare unit made of boys and girls from Area 11 (formerly Japan) are thrown into a military operation with a 5% chance of survival. They must rescue an allied unit left behind on the European warfront.

Once complete - hopefully before the end of 2013 - Code Geass: Akito the Exiled will have a total of four episodes.






addywrote on Sep 30, 2012 at 20:27
i really like it. its new, its fresh and genious
deck052wrote on Oct 2, 2012 at 07:49
When is the second episode coming out??!?!?!
Stokkywrote on Oct 3, 2012 at 09:12
In Spring 2013 - you can watch the release dates on the anime's page for updates
www.animekon.com/anime-881-Code-Geass-Akito-the-Exiled.html
anonymouswrote on Sep 7, 2014 at 18:05
pote fa
