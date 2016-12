Ohayo~! Today marks the start of the 2012 Tokyo Game Show (TGS), yaaay! Ironically enough, however, this here piece of news is ever so slightly related to the gaming industry... So word is that trading card games producer Bushiroad has announced the third anime season of Cardfight!! Vanguard at the event.And... that's about it. More details were promised for a press release to be held on December 5. Although, with the ongoing second season Cardfight!! Vanguard: Asia Circuit Hen barely approaching its half, fans should be in little rush for the time being.Additionally, a more TGS-worthy news on this topic is the announcement of a Nintendo 3DS game titled Cardfight!! Vanguard: Ride to Victory. Developer FuRyu is currently working on it, for a Spring 2013 release. ANN has some details, and Famitsu has some pics.