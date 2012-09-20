Ohayo~! Today marks the start of the 2012 Tokyo Game Show (TGS), yaaay! Ironically enough, however, this here piece of news is ever so slightly related to the gaming industry... So word is that trading card games producer Bushiroad has announced
the third anime
season of Cardfight!! Vanguard
at the event.
And... that's about it. More details were promised for a press release to be held on December 5. Although, with the ongoing second season Cardfight!! Vanguard: Asia Circuit Hen
barely approaching its half, fans should be in little rush for the time being.
Additionally, a more TGS-worthy news on this topic is the announcement of a Nintendo 3DS game titled Cardfight!! Vanguard: Ride to Victory. Developer FuRyu is currently working on it, for a Spring 2013 release. ANN
has some details, and Famitsu
has some pics.P.S. This being the first news post in a while here on Animekon, don't go thinking that the website's been dead for the last month - far from it! After weeks of silent toiling (catching up with all the news I had missed throughout the summer, for... various reasons), the anime database is once again up to date, just in time for the Fall 2012 anime season; and with tons of trailers added, as well, for the upcoming titles.