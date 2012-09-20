This year's otome visual novel game Brothers Conflict
is getting a fittingly girlie TV anime series, accoring to a cover note
from the latest issue of Sylph magazine (via MAL
). There are no details about the anime adaptation, for the time being. The game was developed by Idea Factory for the PSP, based on an illustrated novel series, and its official website
should give you a feel for what to expect from the anime.
The game's story follows Ema, a girl whose mother remarried and so she moved into the Asahina Family House, ending up with 11 "brothers". Ema intended to live peacefully with them as a family, but the sudden appearance of a girl in an all male household causes discord. Going on with their lives, the brothers' feelings for Ema change and the start of a same roof forbidden romance begins.