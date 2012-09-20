anonymous wrote on Sep 24, 2012 at 13:35 ANN states that the genres are:

Drama, Comedy, Harem, Romance, Slice of Life, Shoujo

Shoujo, Shoujo, Shoujo, SHOUJO

I'm out. No matter how good premise, 99,9% Shoujo stories are SHIT not worth touching with a stick.

And premise is already showing typical abuse story of Shoujo

Bye Bye Have Fun! ANN states that the genres are:Drama, Comedy, Harem, Romance, Slice of Life, ShoujoShoujo, Shoujo, Shoujo, SHOUJOI'm out. No matter how good premise, 99,9% Shoujo stories are SHIT not worth touching with a stick.And premise is already showing typical abuse story of ShoujoBye Bye Have Fun! Brook wrote on Sep 25, 2012 at 01:23 That's one hell of an understatement, dude! That's one hell of an understatement, dude!