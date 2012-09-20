Animekon
This year's otome visual novel game Brothers Conflict is getting a fittingly girlie TV anime series, accoring to a cover note from the latest issue of Sylph magazine (via MAL). There are no details about the anime adaptation, for the time being. The game was developed by Idea Factory for the PSP, based on an illustrated novel series, and its official website should give you a feel for what to expect from the anime.

Brothers Conflict

The game's story follows Ema, a girl whose mother remarried and so she moved into the Asahina Family House, ending up with 11 "brothers". Ema intended to live peacefully with them as a family, but the sudden appearance of a girl in an all male household causes discord. Going on with their lives, the brothers' feelings for Ema change and the start of a same roof forbidden romance begins.
anonymouswrote on Sep 24, 2012 at 13:35
ANN states that the genres are:
Drama, Comedy, Harem, Romance, Slice of Life, Shoujo
Shoujo, Shoujo, Shoujo, SHOUJO
I'm out. No matter how good premise, 99,9% Shoujo stories are SHIT not worth touching with a stick.
And premise is already showing typical abuse story of Shoujo
Bye Bye Have Fun!
Brookwrote on Sep 25, 2012 at 01:23
That's one hell of an understatement, dude!
