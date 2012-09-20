Next week's final episode of the ongoing TV anime series Kono Naka ni Hitori, Imouto ga Iru!
(Nakaimo: My Little Sister is Among Them!) will be continued, in some sense, wtih an "unaired episode 13" OVA
titled "Ani, Imouto, Koibito" ("Big Brother, Little Sister, Lover"). According to AmiAmi
's online shop listing, the OVA's release in Japan is set for March 27, 2013, on a Blu-ray that will include various other goodies.
The unaired episode will feature all of the heroines from the TV series, which was created by Studio Gokumi, based on a light novel series written by Hajime Taguchi and illustrated by CUTEG.