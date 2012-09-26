With today's release of the Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai Add-on Disc
OVA in Japan on Blu-ray and DVD, we are given a look at the key visual
for the TV anime's second season - Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai Dai 2-ki
(or simply Haganai 2) - which will be airing from January 2013. The first trailer for this upcoming anime was already previewed last month, but in case you missed it, now's your chance
!
The second season of Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai continues this TV anime series created by studio AIC Build (Oreimo
), based on a romantic school comedy light novel series written by Yomi Hirasaka and illustrated by Buriki. The story revolves around Kodaka Hasegawa, a half-Japanese / half-British transfer student whose delinquent-like blonde hair scares people, and a seemingly perpetually sullen girl named Yozora Mikazuki. The two decide to form Rinjinbu, a club for people with hardly any friends.