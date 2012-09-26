The next anime adaptation in studio Shaft's series based on NisiOisin's "Monogatari" novels, namely Nekomonogatari (Black)
, has been revealed
to be a TV anime series. The announcement comes from the cover of the Tsukimonogatari novel (the 13th volume in the "Mongatari" series), which goes on sale this week in Japan.
The Nekomonogatari (Black) anime will be previewed in a premiere screening event in Tokyo, on December 29, "before the TV broadcast" - which is thus being hinted to start from January 2013. The novel's story covers the "Tsubasa Family" case, set between Kizumonogatari
and Bakemonogatari
, with a focus on the character Tsubasa Hanekawa
.
Nekomonogatari (Black) will mark the end of the "first season" of anime adaptations based on NisiOisin's "Monogatari" novels. The "second season" will continue with Nekomonogatari (White) and several other stories... The complete "Monogatari" series is structured as follows:First season:
- Bakemonogatari
- Kizumonogatari
- Nisemonogatari
- Nekomonogatari (Black)Second season:
- Nekomonogatari (White)
- Kabukimonogatari
- Hanamonogatari
- Otorimonogatari
- Onimonogatari
- KoimonogatariFinal season:
- Tsukimonogatari
- Owarimonogatari
- Zoku Owarimonogatari
All of these have been / are being / will be animated by studio Shaft
.