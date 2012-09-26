Animekon
The next anime adaptation in studio Shaft's series based on NisiOisin's "Monogatari" novels, namely Nekomonogatari (Black), has been revealed to be a TV anime series. The announcement comes from the cover of the Tsukimonogatari novel (the 13th volume in the "Mongatari" series), which goes on sale this week in Japan.

Nekomonogatari wallpaper

The Nekomonogatari (Black) anime will be previewed in a premiere screening event in Tokyo, on December 29, "before the TV broadcast" - which is thus being hinted to start from January 2013. The novel's story covers the "Tsubasa Family" case, set between Kizumonogatari and Bakemonogatari, with a focus on the character Tsubasa Hanekawa.

Nekomonogatari (Black) will mark the end of the "first season" of anime adaptations based on NisiOisin's "Monogatari" novels. The "second season" will continue with Nekomonogatari (White) and several other stories... The complete "Monogatari" series is structured as follows:

First season:
- Bakemonogatari
- Kizumonogatari
- Nisemonogatari
- Nekomonogatari (Black)

Second season:
- Nekomonogatari (White)
- Kabukimonogatari
- Hanamonogatari
- Otorimonogatari
- Onimonogatari
- Koimonogatari

Final season:
- Tsukimonogatari
- Owarimonogatari
- Zoku Owarimonogatari

All of these have been / are being / will be animated by studio Shaft.
Keironwrote on Sep 27, 2012 at 03:56
YAY I CANT WAIT!!!!
Linkwrote on Sep 28, 2012 at 22:09
Seriously cant wait for this
Jozlewrote on Oct 4, 2012 at 09:22
Awful lot of monogatari anime. Lets span this out over the next decade.
anonymouswrote on Oct 5, 2012 at 00:46
Are you crazy?, we need em all as soon as possible
anonymouswrote on Oct 30, 2012 at 12:00
Now that's a lot of monogatari episodes!
RYAN KUwrote on Dec 17, 2012 at 08:53
WOW,MONOGATARI ANIME!GOTTA GET THESE!I AM GOTTA TELL MY FRIENDS TO BUY THEM FOR CHRISTMAS!SO IRREISTABLE!
Grimmjow101wrote on Dec 18, 2012 at 22:38
When is kizumonogarti coming out
Stokkywrote on Dec 19, 2012 at 04:52
Kizumonogatari should premiere in Japan in 2013... well, no sooner than that, anyway.
anonymouswrote on Feb 26, 2013 at 21:53
Honestly I can see it being delayed again due to the 26 episodes of monogatari we're getting in July
