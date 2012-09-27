Animekon
The 12th volume of Wakoh Honna's ecchi hentai manga Nozoki Ana is releasing tomorrow in Japan, bringing with it the announcement of an anime adaptation of some sorts - OVA or TV series, it remains to be seen. The manga - also known as No-Zo-Ki-A-Na, or A Peephole - has been running on the Moba Man website since 2009.

Poking the above picture will take you to the local Nozoki Ana gallery with the manga's covers to date. And Wikipedia's entry for the manga reveals a risqué story full of pantsu, peeping and - naturally - peepholes.
"Nozoki Ana is about an art student named Tatsuhiko Kido. After moving to Tokyo into a new apartment to attend art school he notices a hole in the wall, at first he sees nothing through the hole but one day he sees a girl masturbating so he goes to her apartment to tell her that there is a hole between the wall, he meets her and tries to chat but she walks back to her room so Kido follows her, he trips and he end up being on top of her, so she takes a picture and says to Kido that she will erase the picture if he agrees to expose each other. This begins a life of "peeping" on each other. The story follows Kido through several relationships and his everyday life while he copes with being peeped on by and encouraged to peep on his neighbor; Ikuno Emiru."
Blockheadwrote on Oct 1, 2012 at 12:58
This is not ecchi, this is hentai manga!
Stokkywrote on Oct 1, 2012 at 19:51
Pretty good point there, thanks. Although the manga is drawing a very thin line between "ecchi" and "hentai"...
Curry.Ricewrote on Oct 9, 2012 at 02:51
WOW, This is more Hentai... but i wuld still watch it.
RYAN KUwrote on Nov 14, 2012 at 07:43
WOW!!!!!!!!!!!LET'S SEE YURI+!!!!!!!!!!!!
RYAN KUwrote on Dec 17, 2012 at 09:06
LET THE YURI PARTIES BEGIN!LET'S SEE HOW MANY DO IT!
K-onwrote on Mar 2, 2013 at 04:38
When come out this anime
Stokkywrote on Mar 3, 2013 at 12:03
It was released as an OVA this February 28, on a DVD with the 13th and final volume of the manga series.
