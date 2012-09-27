The 12th volume
of Wakoh Honna's
ecchi
hentai manga Nozoki Ana
is releasing tomorrow in Japan, bringing with it the announcement
of an anime adaptation of some sorts - OVA or TV series, it remains to be seen. The manga - also known as No-Zo-Ki-A-Na, or A Peephole - has been running on the Moba Man
website since 2009.
Poking the above picture will take you to the local Nozoki Ana gallery
with the manga's covers to date. And Wikipedia's entry
for the manga reveals a risqué story full of pantsu, peeping and - naturally - peepholes.
"Nozoki Ana is about an art student named Tatsuhiko Kido. After moving to Tokyo into a new apartment to attend art school he notices a hole in the wall, at first he sees nothing through the hole but one day he sees a girl masturbating so he goes to her apartment to tell her that there is a hole between the wall, he meets her and tries to chat but she walks back to her room so Kido follows her, he trips and he end up being on top of her, so she takes a picture and says to Kido that she will erase the picture if he agrees to expose each other. This begins a life of "peeping" on each other. The story follows Kido through several relationships and his everyday life while he copes with being peeped on by and encouraged to peep on his neighbor; Ikuno Emiru."