Animekon
A flat chest is fine, too!
Animekon loli
RSS
For the past few days, the official website of the Nyarko-san TV anime series has been running a countdown, which reached zero today. And so, an (unsurprising) announcement was made: that the series will continue with a second season - for now we'll simply call it Haiyore! Nyaruko-san 2, or Nyarko-san: Another Crawling Chaos 2. No release date yet, but the cast and staff from studio Xebec will presumably return for the new season (in 2013?).

Haiyore! Nyaruko-san 2

Like the earlier adaptations from 2010, this latest anime series is based on the "high-tension, chaotic comedy" light novels Haiyoru! Nyaruko-san, authored by Manta Aisora, with alluring illustrations by Koin (Kanokon). The titular Nyaruko-san was inspired by Nyarlathotep, a formless Cthulhu god made of epic terror, who just so happens to have gained a fetish for turning itself into a flat-chested loli. The story also involves some loser-type high school boy who is chased by aliens and saved by Nyaruko... but that's just filler stuff.
Smithb6wrote on Apr 25, 2014 at 22:13
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone! kdkgeaafeddedkad
Johnd328wrote on Apr 30, 2014 at 16:56
Nice site. On your blogs extremely interest and i will tell a buddies. gcceceeedbak
Username   (optional)
Password   (optional)
Email   (optional)
Your comment

Only English (and Japanese) comments accepted. Any other language will likely get deleted.
Advertise here

Copyright © Animekon 2006-2016