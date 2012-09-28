For the past few days, the official website of the Nyarko-san
TV anime series has been running a countdown
, which reached zero today. And so, an (unsurprising) announcement was made: that the series will continue with a second season - for now we'll simply call it Haiyore! Nyaruko-san 2
, or Nyarko-san: Another Crawling Chaos 2. No release date yet, but the cast and staff from studio Xebec will presumably return for the new season (in 2013?).
Like the earlier adaptations
from 2010, this latest anime series is based on the "high-tension, chaotic comedy" light novels Haiyoru! Nyaruko-san, authored by Manta Aisora, with alluring illustrations by Koin (Kanokon
). The titular Nyaruko-san was inspired by Nyarlathotep, a formless Cthulhu god made of epic terror, who just so happens to have gained a fetish for turning itself into a flat-chested loli. The story also involves some loser-type high school boy who is chased by aliens and saved by Nyaruko... but that's just filler stuff.