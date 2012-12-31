Animekon
A flat chest is fine, too!
Animekon loli
RSS
What an unfortunate way to end this year, by having this very morally-upstanding website flagged by Google Safe Browsing as a malware threat today... Well, rest assured, it's not! For a short time today, there was indeed a suspicious ad being served by one of the ad networks. But all ads from that network have been promptly disabled, until this issue will be sorted out. So Animekon is most definitely clean of malware, and now I'm just waiting for Google to process the request to return Animekon to its former safe-browsing glory.

Update: All good with Google Safe Browsing again.

Happy New Year 2013!

In the meantime, I wish you all a Happy New Year and all the best, the yummiest and the fluffiest in 2013! And I promise that I will return to posting more frequent updates... at some point! But now, if you'll pardon me, I see some bottles of wine in need of urgent attention...
Jozlewrote on Jan 1, 2013 at 10:43
So when are we going to get new news? It's been a while since there's been some good news.
Stokkywrote on Jan 2, 2013 at 08:14
Well, it's been a while since I've had time to cover some good news... Dunno when that will change, these days I'm rather busy with work and other stuff.
RYAN KUwrote on Jan 3, 2013 at 07:42
WELL DONE STOKKY!I TRULY LOVE THE ANIMEKON AND BOORU SITES MORE THAN ALL THE COPPER IN THE WORLD!LET'S HAVE FUN...MEETING NEW ANIME AND MANGA!PEACE TO YOU ALL!
Jozlewrote on Jan 4, 2013 at 18:23
Is the release list up to date?
Stokkywrote on Jan 5, 2013 at 13:33
For the most part yes, I try keeping the release dates in check, even if I don't get around to writing about the updates. That said, however, there are sure to be several anime titles that I have yet to udpate...
Ikkiwrote on May 10, 2013 at 11:51
So, why does this site stop posting news?
Stokkywrote on May 13, 2013 at 09:52
Not much time left for that, sorry to say :-<
Ikkiwrote on Jun 4, 2013 at 14:34
No pressure, man. Just, if you have some time, please keep the news coming.

This is the best news site for me. (might be because of the slogan)
Jozlewrote on Jun 17, 2013 at 22:57
So is this site dead?
Ikkiwrote on Jun 20, 2013 at 15:36
Seems that way... Such a shame, right?
Jozlewrote on Jul 14, 2013 at 17:08
I had so much hope for this site too.
Maid Loverwrote on Jul 27, 2013 at 10:22
Hey what happened to this site?
When I started coming on this site it was so full of life but now...
Is this site going to remain this way or is it going to comeback to life?
con7uzewrote on Aug 4, 2013 at 12:57
well i hope this site is going on.
its the only ani-news site, i know :D
me@homewrote on Sep 15, 2013 at 22:35
Need new loli of the month, Rin Kaga has been loli of the month since August 2011!
Anonymouswrote on Sep 29, 2013 at 04:42
This site is really dying. Practically no new update at all for several months, and who knows how many times already i hoped to see new loli of the month after getting sick with Rin Kaga for goddamn 3 years
Jozlewrote on Dec 3, 2013 at 07:12
R.I.P. Animekon. No new post in almost a year.
xinowrote on Jan 4, 2014 at 04:41
Quiza le sucedió algo malo al administrador de la web, ojala no sea cierto, la web era buenísima siempre daba información de anime y manga de los más esperados e importantes.
Ojala regrese nuevamente!!
Stokkywrote on Feb 1, 2014 at 10:11
Sorry, everyone... It's true, a whole year has passed with no news here and, by now, I have to admit that's not going to change... I don't think so.
Animekon and everything about it is simply not part of my life anymore :( :(
Thank you to all the crazy peeps out there who kept it going for as long as it did!
xinowrote on Feb 26, 2014 at 07:36
this is very sad I like this web always posting the most interesting news :'( I've never look for other and now I must to...
Godwrote on Apr 20, 2014 at 10:54
Someone should buy the domain and revive this site already, I would have done that already, but is too expensive for me ;
meIIowwrote on May 22, 2014 at 18:09
well... Happy New Year 2014 and ...well... its end may..
0nsenwrote on Jul 28, 2014 at 18:35
This site looks pretty dead to me. What's the point of keeping it accessible?
Godwrote on Aug 2, 2014 at 18:33
0nsen: most likely domain and server has been paid for X months to the future, and now they just want to get rid of it. Also yes, the site has been dead for a long time, yet still I come and visit this site often..
Fanboywrote on Nov 20, 2014 at 17:24
Curse you Google may you burn in hell!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

R.I.P. Animekon may your memory live on in us all!
Prajaktawrote on Dec 19, 2015 at 19:04
BION I'm imsrseped! Cool post!
Username   (optional)
Password   (optional)
Email   (optional)
Your comment

Only English (and Japanese) comments accepted. Any other language will likely get deleted.
Advertise here

Copyright © Animekon 2006-2016