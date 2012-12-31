Stokky wrote on Feb 1, 2014 at 10:11 Sorry, everyone... It's true, a whole year has passed with no news here and, by now, I have to admit that's not going to change... I don't think so.

Animekon and everything about it is simply not part of my life anymore :( :(

Thank you to all the crazy peeps out there who kept it going for as long as it did! Sorry, everyone... It's true, a whole year has passed with no news here and, by now, I have to admit that's not going to change... I don't think so.Animekon and everything about it is simply not part of my life anymore :( :(Thank you to all the crazy peeps out there who kept it going for as long as it did! xino wrote on Feb 26, 2014 at 07:36 this is very sad I like this web always posting the most interesting news :'( I've never look for other and now I must to... this is very sad I like this web always posting the most interesting news :'( I've never look for other and now I must to... God wrote on Apr 20, 2014 at 10:54 Someone should buy the domain and revive this site already, I would have done that already, but is too expensive for me ; Someone should buy the domain and revive this site already, I would have done that already, but is too expensive for me ; meIIow wrote on May 22, 2014 at 18:09 well... Happy New Year 2014 and ...well... its end may.. well... Happy New Year 2014 and ...well... its end may.. 0nsen wrote on Jul 28, 2014 at 18:35 This site looks pretty dead to me. What's the point of keeping it accessible? This site looks pretty dead to me. What's the point of keeping it accessible? God wrote on Aug 2, 2014 at 18:33 0nsen: most likely domain and server has been paid for X months to the future, and now they just want to get rid of it. Also yes, the site has been dead for a long time, yet still I come and visit this site often.. 0nsen: most likely domain and server has been paid for X months to the future, and now they just want to get rid of it. Also yes, the site has been dead for a long time, yet still I come and visit this site often.. Fanboy wrote on Nov 20, 2014 at 17:24 Curse you Google may you burn in hell!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



R.I.P. Animekon may your memory live on in us all! Curse you Google may you burn in hell!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!R.I.P. Animekon may your memory live on in us all! Prajakta wrote on Dec 19, 2015 at 19:04 BION I'm imsrseped! Cool post! BION I'm imsrseped! Cool post!