What Happens If You Take Microsoft Certification Exams Without Studying?



You Take A Big Risk



First of all, you'd be taking a big risk. The odds that you can pass Microsoft Certification Exams



You Don't Get As Much Out Of The Experience



Part of the beauty of Microsoft Certification Exams is that they force you to know the IT area in question backwards and forwards. When you pass one of these exams, you demonstrate mastery of its content. Without studying for these exams, if you manage to pass, you show more luck than mastery in most cases, and this is a shame.



You Fail



In the overwhelming majority of cases, if you take a Microsoft Certification Exam without studying, then you fail. These aren't easy exams, and while they aren't impossible, they do require preparation. Even with preparation, failure is not uncommon. Without it, the possibility of failure almost becomes a certainty. This is why you should always study for Microsoft Certification Exams.



