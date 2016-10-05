The Best Anime Themed Slot Machine Games add first comment Oct 5, 2016 in Anime News by Animekon

Modern slots are almost always themed. And the best thing is that is possible to base a game on almost every theme that you can imagine. It can be a myth, a historical character, a sport, movie, TV series, literally anything.



Anime Is Popular All Over the World



Anime and manga are integral part of Japanese culture and art. In the second part of the XX century, anime became one of Japan's most successful 'exports'. In time, anime comics became extremely popular all over the world.

Therefore it is hardly surprising that the anime theme is a common slot theme. Game developers and casinos quickly grasped the appeal of anime and started developing and offering anime themed slots. We present you some of the most popular anime slots.



Koi Princess



• Developed by NetEnt;

• 5 reels, 20 pay-lines;

• 5,000 coin jackpot;

• Multiple bonus features.



Koi Princess is probably the most popular anime themed slot game. Produced by NetEnt, it is particularly popular for its bonus features. It also comes with a traditional Japanese soundtrack. There are four random features. Free spins and multiplier bonus features are also included. The game is part of the NetEnt Touch range, which means that it is available on mobile devices.







Miyuki & Friends



• Graphics inspired by the work of Hayao Miyazaki;

• 5 reels, 40 pay-lines;

• Playable with just 0.01 coins;

• Free spins, multiplier and super stacks feature.



In this game the player takes the role of a random girl called Miyuki (a very popular Japanese name) who embarks on a journey through the forest with her friends. The aeroplane symbol activates free spins, whereas the game logo is the wild symbol. The players can choose how many pay-lines they want to activate.



Champion of Champions



• Design based on 90s arcade fighting games;

• 5 reels and 20 pay-lines;

• Free spins, Champions bonus game and Dragon feature;

• Starts with a thrilling animated short scene.



If you liked Street Fighter and similar arcade games, you will definitely love Champion of Champions. In this game, you will see four fighting champions – Sammy Bryant, Braco, Hunter Lee and Knight who appear on the reels in an attempt to defeat the evil boss Yoshinubo. The Champions bonus feature is the most enticing aspect of the game. Here the player can choose one of the characters and engage in a fight. There are four rounds in this mini game.



Evangelion



• 5-reel game with a 94.40% RTP;

• Based on the popular Japanese series Neon Genesis Evangelion;

• No standard pay-lines, symbols arranged left to right result in a win;

• Up to 20 free spins.



Even though it was developed more than 3 years ago, this game is still played throughout a range of online casinos. The main characters of the popular series appear as symbols, in addition to standard card symbols. The maximum jackpot is 1,250 times the wager. The number of free spins depends on the number of scatter symbols that appear on the reels with 5 scatter symbols equalling 20 free spins. There’s also a special Penguin bonus.



Nine-Tailed Ninja



• Inspired by 1980s movie heroes;

• 5 reels and 20 pay-lines;

• Great sound effects;

• Additional risk game.



Set in a mountainous background with lots of dragon statues and other Japanese symbols, this game is the perfect choice for Ninja aficionados. Whenever you see at least 3 Ninja symbols on the reels, you enter the bonus game. In the risk game, you need to pick a card higher than the dealer’s card. In this game players can multiply their winnings up to 10 times. This game is available at a range of Bitcoin casinos.







