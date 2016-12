The anime adaptation Date A Live is created by studio AIC Plus+, based on a light novel series written by Koushi Tachibana and illustrated by Tsunako. In the "new generation of boy-meets-girl" story, a boy named Shidou Itsuka meets a spirit girl who has been rejected by a devastated world. The girl, who Sido names "Tohka", happens to have wiped out much of humanity 30 years ago, and now she is back. The only way to stop her is to date her. The anime is airing in Japan from 2013.

