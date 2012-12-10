Saki: Zenkoku-hen Trailer

An older trailer for the upcoming TV anime series Saki: Zenkoku-hen in the works at Studio Gokumi, as a sequel to the original Saki anime featuring Kiyosumi High, made by Gonzo in 2009. The series is based on Ritz Kobayashi's manga about a high school girl who is quite talented at playing mahjong. This third anime series adapts the National Tournament arc. The first part of the video is also promoting the continuation of this year's Saki: Achiga-hen - Episode of Side-A spin-off series with 3 special episodes, the first of which (Episode 13) is premiering this December 24.