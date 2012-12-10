Saki: Zenkoku-hen Trailer

An older trailer for the upcoming TV anime series Saki: Zenkoku-hen in the works at Studio Gokumi, as a sequel to the original Saki anime featuring Kiyosumi High, made by Gonzo in 2009. The series is based on Ritz Kobayashi's manga about a high school girl who is quite talented at playing mahjong. This third anime series adapts the National Tournament arc. The first part of the video is also promoting the continuation of this year's Saki: Achiga-hen - Episode of Side-A spin-off series with 3 special episodes, the first of which (Episode 13) is premiering this December 24.

Leave a reply Username (optional)

Password (optional)

Email (optional)

Add a password to register this username, or to reply with a previously registered name Add an email if you want to be able to retrieve a lost password later on (only required once) Your comment



Only English (and Japanese) comments accepted. Any other language will likely get deleted.