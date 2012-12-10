Attack on Titan Trailer

A trailer for the upcoming TV anime series Attack on Titan, airing in Japan from Spring 2013. The anime is created by Wit Studio in cooperation with Production I.G, based on Hajime Isayama's supernatural-action manga series known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin. In the story, the last remnants of humanity have gathered in walled cities, to protect themselves from human-devouring Titans who now rule the world. The protagonist Eren Jaeger and his adoptive sister Mikasa Ackerman live in a such a city, surrounded by monolithic walls. For decades, members of the Scouting Legion have been the only humans who dared to leave the safety of the walls and gather information on the Titans. Every time they return, many of them are dead. Freedom loving Eren has no greater wish than to join them.

