Kyousogiga 2 Web Anime Episode 2

The web anime Kyousogiga is created by studio Toei Animation and co-produced by toy maker Banpresto. In this absurd sci-fi action story, three kids are stuck in a strange city causing massive mayhem through the land. They are searching for an atypical rabbit in order to return home. Koto, the eldest of the three, seems to have some sort of connection to this weird place ruled by a monk, a demon, and a priest. The original single-episode web anime was streamed online for free at the end of 2011, and it was followed by a new 5-episode web series between August-December 2012.

