Library War Live-Action Movie Trailer
A teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action movie adaptation of Library War (Toshokan Sensou), based on Hiro Arikawa's light novel series about battles fought to preserve libraries - which also spawned a TV anime series in 2008 and a 2012 anime film. The story is a satirical action comedy set in the near future, when an organization has cracked down on "harmful" publications and freedom of expression. As a result, an underground militia rises to protect books and libraries. The live-action film premieres in Japan on April 27, 2013.
