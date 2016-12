Only one week left until the December 26 release of Hellsing OVA X - the 10th and final episode of Hellsing Ultimate, which has slowly been developing since 2006. This last "season" of the series has been animated by the studios Graphinica and Kelmadick, and this new trailer gives fans a look at the imminent conclusion to the Hellsing OVA series.

Leave a reply Username (optional)

Password (optional)

Email (optional)

Add a password to register this username, or to reply with a previously registered name Add an email if you want to be able to retrieve a lost password later on (only required once) Your comment



Only English (and Japanese) comments accepted. Any other language will likely get deleted.