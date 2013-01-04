Magical Suite Prism Nana Trailer #2

The anime project Magical Suite Prism Nana is created by studio Shaft (makers of Madoka Magica). The story follows three emotional adolescent girls - Kotone Oribe, Itaru Washioka and Asuka Asagi - in a future not too distant from our own time.

