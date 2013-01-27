Henneko Trailer #2

The TV anime series Hentai Ouji to Warawanai Neko. is created by studio J.C. Staff, based on Sou Sagara's romantic comedy light novel series also known as The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat., or Henneko for short. The story centers around a second-year high school boy named Youto Yokodera. Youto is always thinking about his "carnal desires", but no one acknowledges him as a pervert. He learns about a cat statue that supposedly grants wishes. The boy goes to pray that he will be able to express his lustful thoughts whenever and wherever he wants. At the statue, Youto encounters Tsukiko Tsutsukakushi, a girl from his high school with her own wish - that she would not display her "real intentions" so readily. The anime is airing in Japan from April 2013.

Comments Scroll down to reply form... cheah chunfei wrote on Oct 25, 2015 at 03:52 2033 2033