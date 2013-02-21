Kotonoha no Niwa Trailer

The firt trailer for Kotonoha no Niwa (The Garden of Words) - the fourth full-length anime film coming from the brilliant creator and director Makoto Shinkai, following Beyond the Clouds (2004), 5 Centimeters Per Second (2007) and The Garden of Words (2011). The movie is produced by CoMix Wave Films, and premieres in Japanese theaters on May 31, 2013. It's a "love" story in the traditional Japanese meaning of the word, from the time when it was written as "lonely sadness" (koi) - in the sense of longing for someone in solitude, as opposed to the modern meaning. The protagonist Takao, who is training to become a shoemaker, skipped school and is sketching shoes in a Japanese-style garden. He meets a mysterious woman, Yukino, who is older than him. Then, without arranging the times, the two start to see each other again and again, but only on rainy days. They deepen their relationship and open up to each other. But the end of the rainy season soon approaches...

Related stuff Anime News Trailers Images Kotonoha no Niwa 1